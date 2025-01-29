NACI Condemns Trump’s Anti-Immigration Actions and Warns of Possible Backlash from Africa

On January 20, 2025, shortly after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, proclamations, and memorandums that have drawn sharp criticism globally.

In particular, his anti-immigration stance, targeting undocumented immigrants, has ignited outrage, particularly across Africa. The policies, which could see millions of immigrants, many from African nations, deported, have sparked accusations of racism, unjust treatment, and an attack on vulnerable communities.

The New African Charter Initiative (NACI), a leading advocacy group, has issued a strong condemnation of Trump’s actions, calling them a “brazen act of racism” that disproportionately targets poor and defenceless Africans. The group highlighted that the contributions of African immigrants to the U.S. economy have been significant and should not be overlooked. Furthermore, NACI criticized the enabling environment fostered by Washington neo-conservatives that has allowed for hate-filled rhetoric and discriminatory policies against Africans globally.

The NACI noted that no significant condemnation has come from Western democracies regarding the Trump administration’s stance on African immigration, and that this inaction has led to a rise in racially motivated attacks on Black people both in the U.S. and abroad. Despite this, the group praised the African leadership that has voiced its opposition, referring to Trump’s immigration policies as a “neo-Nazi attack” on Black people, and acknowledged the solidarity of supportive U.S. citizens.

In response to this ongoing injustice, NACI has called for Trump to immediately rescind his executive orders and halt the deportation of African immigrants. The organization warns that continued action could damage the reputation of the U.S. and contradict American values. It also stated that deporting African immigrants is not in anyone’s best interest and is contrary to international principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.

NACI emphasized its deep concern over the impact of Trump’s deportation policies, particularly on African immigrants in the U.S. If these policies are implemented, NACI vowed to take decisive action. Their planned measures include:

Organizing protests across African capitals demanding the removal of all U.S. military bases, personnel, and equipment from the continent permanently.

Pressuring African leaders to block flights carrying African immigrants from the U.S. until U.S. military presence in Africa is removed.

Calling for African leaders to withdraw from the United Nations, citing the organization’s failure to reflect the interests of all peoples equally.

If the third measure is enacted, NACI plans to demand that Africa be granted two permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council before reconsidering its membership.

The statement concluded by reiterating NACI’s unwavering commitment to standing up for African immigrants and ensuring that their rights are protected. As the situation continues to unfold, NACI is prepared to escalate its actions if necessary, warning that the African continent will not stand idly by while its people are unjustly targeted abroad.