NACOC Intercepts Truck Loaded With 12,600 Slabs Of Compressed Cannabis

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted a truck loaded with Twelve Thousand Six Hundred (12,600) slabs of compressed cannabis at Dodi, near Akosombo in the Eastern Region. The seizure was made on Saturday, 02 December 2023; following an intelligence-led operation during which the truck was found abandoned in a bush.

A search in the truck led to the discovery of One Hundred and Eighty (180) sacks of cannabis concealed in poultry feed. Examination of the 180 sacks led to the recovery of a total of 12,600 slabs of compressed cannabis. The intercepted truck with the drug exhibits is in the custody of NACOC, pending further investigation. No suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

NACOC takes the opportunity to remind the public that, section 39 – 42 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) prohibits the cultivation, importation, exportation, unlawful possession or control, and business relating to narcotic plants. That, the special provision relating to cannabis with not more than 0.3% THC content on dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed or for medicinal purposes as enshrined in the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Act, 2023, does not imply the legalization of cannabis.

Picture of the 180 sacks of compressed cannabis retrieved from the truck

Source: Public Affairs Department