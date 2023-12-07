NACOC seizes 12,600 compacted cannabis slabs

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted a truck loaded with 12, 600 slabs of compressed cannabis at Dodi, near Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The seizure was done on Saturday, December 02, 2023, following an intelligence-led operation during, which the truck was found abandoned in a bush.

A search of the truck led to the discovery of 180 sacks of cannabis concealed in poultry feed.

NACOC, in a press statement signed by Mr Francis Opoku Amoah, Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations, said “examination of the 180 sacks led to the recovery of a total of 12,600 slabs of compressed cannabis”.

It said the Commission had taken custody of the intercepted truck with the drug pending further investigation.

The statement said no suspect had been arrested.

“NACOC takes the opportunity to remind the public that, section 39 – 42 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 Act 1019 prohibits the cultivation, importation, exportation, unlawful possession or control, and business relating to narcotic plants.

“That, the special provision relating to cannabis with not more than 0.3% THC content on dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed or for medicinal purposes as enshrined in the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Act, 2023, does not imply the legalisation of cannabis,” the statement said.