NACOC Warns MP Fordjour Over Probe Defiance

Deputy Director‑General Alexander Twum Barimah of the Narcotics Control Commission has issued a stern warning to Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South, after the legislator declined to appear for questioning about his recent drug‑trafficking claims.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday April 8, 2025, Barimah said the commission had made multiple attempts through official channels to summon the MP, but Fordjour maintained he had not been invited and vowed to ignore any future request. “If he goes on the path he is going, he will leave us with no option but to go for him,” Barimah stated.

He emphasised that the matter extends beyond narcotics control into national security, noting that the national security coordinator oversees all relevant agencies. Any arrest, he clarified, would be executed by the appropriate security body rather than NACOC alone.

Barimah urged Fordjour to cooperate to prevent unnecessary escalation and to demonstrate respect for the investigative process. He warned that continued defiance could force security agencies to take firmer action to secure his appearance.

The standoff underscores the delicate balance between parliamentary privilege and the authority of security agencies to probe serious allegations. As NACOC moves to enforce its summons, the outcome may set a precedent for how elected officials engage with criminal investigations and reinforce Ghana’s commitment to the rule of law and national security.