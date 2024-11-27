Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    NACSA Marks White Ribbon Day with Call to End Violence Against Women and Girls

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWAG), also known as White Ribbon Day, was observed globally on November 25, marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

    This day serves as a rallying point for intensified efforts to combat gender-based violence and underscores the importance of unified global action to protect women and girls from harm.

    In Ghana, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) reaffirmed its dedication to eradicating all forms of violence against women and girls, highlighting the critical intersection of gender-based violence and the proliferation of small arms in the country. On White Ribbon Day, NACSA stressed that both GBV and the misuse of small arms pose significant threats to the safety, dignity, and rights of women and girls, and called for concerted action to address these issues.

    Globally, women and girls are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence, with small arms exacerbating the crisis. The presence of small arms in both conflict and peaceful settings increases the vulnerability of women and girls to violence, particularly in domestic abuse situations and conflict-related sexual violence. Additionally, small arms trafficking is often linked to human trafficking, with women and girls being the primary victims.

    NACSA is dedicated to protecting and empowering women and girls, particularly in the realms of peace and security. In line with its commitment, NACSA has introduced several initiatives aimed at addressing gender-based violence and small arms misuse. Among these initiatives is the establishment of a Gender Desk to promote gender equality and enhance women’s participation in peace and security efforts. NACSA has also set up strategic offices to combat illicit arms trafficking in vulnerable communities and has launched awareness campaigns to shed light on the devastating impact of small arms misuse.

    Through gender-focused training programs for staff and public outreach, NACSA is working to dismantle harmful gender stereotypes, tackle the root causes of GBV, and challenge destructive masculinity. However, the Commission emphasizes that these efforts must be part of a collective response. Government bodies, civil society organizations, community leaders, media, and individuals are all urged to join in advocating for a safer, more equitable Ghana.

    In a written statement, the Executive Secretary of NACSA stated, “As the white ribbon is worn today, let it symbolize a collective commitment to building a violence-free Ghana, where every woman and girl can thrive in peace, safety, and dignity. It is only through a united effort that this vision can become a reality. Let us disarm to protect all women and girls, and together say ‘no’ to all forms of violence against them.”

    To further its mission, NACSA launched an online campaign as part of the 16 Days of Activism, calling on the public to actively support the fight against violence toward women and girls and help create a safer, violence-free Ghana.

