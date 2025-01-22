Nadia Buari Calls for Greater Investment and Support for Ghana’s Movie Industry

Award-winning actress Nadia Buari has called for more investment and improved infrastructure to help Ghana’s film industry thrive.

In an interview with Giovanni Caleb on 3FM, Buari highlighted the significant challenges facing the local movie sector, particularly when compared to Nigeria, which has a more developed cinema infrastructure.

“The resources we have are limited, yet we’re still creating magic,” Buari remarked, emphasizing the potential for greater achievements with more support. She pointed to Nigeria’s extensive network of cinemas, with movie halls available in every state, allowing for more investor confidence and guaranteed returns. In contrast, she noted that Ghana is constrained by a limited number of cinemas, which restricts opportunities for wider audience reach and investment in film projects.

Buari also voiced concern over the lack of support for the Ghanaian film industry from key stakeholders, calling for greater unity among filmmakers to push for better policies and funding. “When we go as a collective, our voices are heard more clearly,” she explained, stressing the importance of collaboration to address the industry’s challenges.

Having worked on both Ghanaian and Nigerian film projects, Buari compared the differences in pay and production quality between the two countries. She pointed out that Nigerian films often have larger budgets, which translate into better pay for actors. “In Nigeria, I receive a lot more,” Buari shared, acknowledging the role of budgets in determining compensation.

With the Ghanaian film industry facing growing challenges, Buari urged political leaders to prioritize the sector by investing in cinema infrastructure and film funding. “If they take us seriously and help fund our projects, it would make a huge difference,” she said, emphasizing the need for greater attention to the industry’s growth potential.

Buari’s comments shed light on the current state of the Ghanaian film industry and the need for greater investment and policy changes to help the sector compete with its regional counterpart, Nigeria, and fulfill its potential.