Nadia Buari Opens Up About Family Privacy and Career in Recent Interview

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has long been known for keeping her family away from the media’s prying eyes, and in a recent interview with Giovanni Caleb, she explained the reasons behind this choice.

Despite her fame, Buari has worked hard to maintain a clear boundary between her public career and personal life.

“I want people to know me for my work, not for what I do behind the camera,” Buari said, emphasizing her desire to keep her private affairs out of the spotlight. She acknowledged that it’s often difficult, especially with persistent rumors and attempts to invade her privacy.

As a mother of four, Buari credits her strong family support system for helping her juggle both motherhood and her acting career. “My mom and my auntie are incredible. They allow me to live my dream and chase my career,” she explained, describing her family as an unwavering source of strength. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Asked about her biggest paycheck to date, Buari was diplomatic, noting that the pay for any movie role depends on the project’s budget. “Sometimes, I can be very considerate when it comes to payment,” she added.

While her career has thrust her into the public eye, Buari remains focused on what truly matters to her. “I don’t care for the noise,” she said, explaining that she deliberately shuts out distractions. “If I don’t have anything to promote, I don’t engage in interviews.”

And as for her personal interests, Buari revealed a surprising detail: despite her star status, she’s not exactly a fan of dancing. “I could not dance to save my life,” she confessed with a laugh. “I can try, but I’m not a dancer.”