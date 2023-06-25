Nadia Kwei – Sam And Justice Modzifa Win Top Prizes At 2023 MTN Invitational Gulf Tournament

… Mercy Werner steals show at 2023 MTN Invitational Golf

Mercy Werner was at her golf playing best last Saturday at the 2023 MTN Invitational Tournament which took place at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in Accra.

She won the top prizes for her longest drive and closest to the pin and placed runner-up in the women’s group to go home with most prizes in nice crystal trophies and fantastic prizes from MTN Ghana.

Nadia Kwei – Sam won the Women’s Group, with Patricia Adusei Poku taking the second runner-up position.

In the Men’s Group B, Steve Yu Hai Yu was first, Benny Minus was second and Abdul Aziz Amankwah placed third.

The Men’s Group A first position went to Justice Modzifa, with Jack Yug Lin at second and Francis Amuzu taking the third spot.

Solomon Allotey won the Longest Drive for Men, while Dr. Amoako Mensah took the Men’s Closest to the pin.

Mr. Daniel Asare, Acting Business Chief Executive of MTN read a speech on behalf of the company and said they have achieved most of their set goals in the past 27 years.

He assured that the MTN will do more to lead in the telecommunication business.

He shared a few highlights on MTN Business, saying in line with Ambition 2025, strategy to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress, they have cut the sod for a $25 million ICT Hub to develop an ICT ecosystem in health, agriculture and education.

“In line with our Ambition 2025 strategy to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress, we cut the sod for a -$25 million ICT Hub to develop an ICT ecosystem in the areas of Health, Agriculture and Education through on-site and remote access delivery to facilitate skills development and job creation for the youth in Ghana. The project is being done in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and will be located at the Accra Digital Center. The Ghana ICT Hub is expected to be completed after 18 months when construction begins later this year.

• This month, MTN staff have embarked on an Employee Volunteer Programme dubbed 21 Days of Y’ello Care under the theme ‘Empowering entrepreneurs to unlock growth and job creation for communities”. Employee volunteers focused on leveraging digital, financial tools and skills as enablers to unlock growth for entrepreneurs. Over 3000 Youth entrepreneurs and women received training in basic financial skills, social media marketing and customer service to promote their businesses in the digital space and connect these businesses to bigger markets using smart phones and social media.

• Beyond these interventions we make to enhance our society, we continue to innovate to meet the digital needs of customers. Our ‘MTN Home’ and Fibre Broadband Services are still available.

The Customer Experience team is available here to assist you with more details on any of our service offerings.

We are on course to invest One-billion-dollars in network expansion by the end of 2025.

• We continue to remain a partner for development. MTN in 2022, contributed over GhS4.0 billion in Government revenue.

• MTN remains committed to leading the delivery of a bold new digital world and to make the lives of customers a whole lot brighter” he said.

Infinix and Techno were business partners at the 2023 MTN Invitational Golf which was received a high patronage.