After dropping her single in August & exciting fans with the behind scenes footage, multi-award winning Hip Hop superstar, Nadia Nakai drops her long anticipated music video titled “Practice” featuring Vic Mensa.

Vic Mensa is an American multi-Grammy nominated rapper and songwriter signed under Jay Z’s Roc Nation label. His lyricism and social consciousness in his music has earned him much respect from the hip hop community. Vic has spent the last few months visiting Ghana (the birth place of his father), where he collaborated with the likes of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

While in SA he was spotted in studio with The Pink Panther, Tshego and the current leader of the country’s new wave artists Blxckie. Fans are still waiting anxiously for the release of these tracks.

The “Practice” single is part of the Nadia Naked 2 deluxe album which has combined elements of pop, African rhythm & hip hop basslines. Nadia has continues to prove her versatility with her music offerings by delving deeply into.

“I’m really excited about the release of the music video! Being able to shoot it with Vic while I was in Ghana was an experience I completely enjoyed and I hope that comes across to the fans who I know will love the video too!” says the Nadia Nakai.

The visuals were directed by Ghanaian director, KP Selorm who has orchestrated a number of music video’s by West African artists.

Nadia Nakai brand continues to spread rapidly, continuing gaining fans all over the globe.

The Practice music video has exclusively premiered on, TV music media platforms and will go live on YouTube at 14:00 CAT, on the visuals Nadia continue brings something fresh to her audience. Fans will continue to see Nadia’s growth with her brand collaborations and other business ventures.