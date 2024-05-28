NADMO Advises Communities Against Construction in Waterway Areas

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region has cautioned residents to avoid building on waterways.

This, according to them, would safeguard lives and property and protect the environment against natural disasters such as floods.

Mr Godknows Blebu, the NADMO Director at Keta who made the call in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency at Keta, stated that about 235 households and 8 schools were recently affected by the heavy downpour.

He revealed that several households were heavily affected by the flood waters due to heavy rains last year.

“We do not want to experience the same situation this year since the rainy season is here,” he said.

Mr Blebu further urged communities to engage in communal labour practices in order to clean all chocked gutters and other safety-related activities.

“The Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) is doing everything possible to refix all damaged school roofings to create conducive teaching and learning environments for both teachers and students,” he added.

He said the data of the affected victims kept changing due to the continuous destruction of the ongoing rainy situation.

Some affected residents, the GNA engaged, expressed worry over the situation, and called on the government to help construct larger gutters in the various communities within the area for easy flow of heavy floods.