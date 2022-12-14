NADMO appeals for shelter and food for Burkinabe migrants

Mr Yahaya Alidu, the Sissala West District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has appealed for temporary shelter and food for the migrants currently in some communities within the district.

Mr Alidu said it would help prevent the refugees from mingling with the communities for easier identification and to prevent possible transmission of diseases they might have carried into the country.

Mr Alidu said this when the Sissala West District Assembly distributed assorted items including bags of maize, mats, and money to enable them to fend for themselves and their children.

He also appealed for support in any form such as tents, food, and clothes to help them keep the migrants from staying with the locals for easier access and monitoring.

Presenting the items to the migrants in the Wiiro, Nemoro, and Fielmuoh, Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said it was to help them with their upkeep while in Ghana.

In an engagement with the Chiefs and Elders of the communities after the presentation, the DCE reminded the community members of the “See Something, Say Something” slogan geared towards raising public awareness of the indicators of terrorism.

Madam Hor also encouraged the people to call the toll-free line 999 to report suspicious characters, activities, or behaviour of people to security for swift intervention.

She hinted at the Assembly’s intention of working with the relevant state agencies for the creation of a refugee camp, where possible.

The DCE said, “I expect you (the migrants) to conduct yourselves well within the country’s laws and do what is acceptable in Ghana to make your stay in Ghana comfortable.”

The Chiefs of the affected communities expressed gratitude for the gesture and the prompt response as the donations would go a long way to augmenting their efforts.

The donation was part of efforts of the Assembly to offer some relief to the refugees, who fled Burkina Faso a week ago to some parts of the Sissala West District for fear of terrorist attack.