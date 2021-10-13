NADMO gives relief items to Kadjebi rainstorm victims

The Kadjebi District Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), with support from its Oti Regional Office has presented relief items to the rainstorm victims at Kadjebi.

The items include mattresses, rice, oil, soap, a bale of second-hand clothes, plastic plates, cups, bowls, among others.

Presenting the items at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, the Kadjebi District Director of NADMO, Mr. Joseph Nana Oboako, called on Ghanaians to help prevent avoidable disasters.

He said the items presented were meant to relieve them victims from their present predicament, as the government could not bear all the cost of the damage.

Mr. Oboako said although we could not stop natural phenomena from happening, since people were partly responsible for disasters happening, we had to change what we were doing wrong, in order to avoid or reduce the impact of natural phenomena.

He said the Directorate had embarked on awareness creation, education, preparedness, prediction and warning system sensitisation programmes, because it was the best way to reduce the disruptive impacts of natural disasters on communities.

The District Director of NADMO bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude of some of the residents who refused to vacate dilapidated houses marked for demolition.

He said prevention pays, so they should vacate such buildings to avoid preventable disasters.

Madam Beatrice Yevuyibor, the Head of a family of fifteen whose house had been blown off by a rainstorm, thanked the management of NADMO for the support.

Madam Yevuyibor, who is a widow, said they were still staying with a relative who offered them a temporary structure.

She said some of their belongings were still at the mercy of the weather and they had to cover them anytime the cloud gathered.

The 70-year-old mother of five, therefore, renewed her appeal to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to assist her to re-roof the structure.