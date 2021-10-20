NADMO Officials tour communities affected by floods in Ashanti

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is assessing the extent of damage left in the wake of Tuesday’s floods in Kumasi and some other communities in the Ashanti Region.

Suburbs, especially the flood-prone areas, such as Atonsu, Asokore-Mampong, Atafoa, Abrepo, Airport Roundabout and Sawaba, were hit hard as some buildings submerged in water, leaving the occupants stranded.

The incidents reportedly left two people drowning at Atafoa and Asokore-Mampong, with scores of people being displaced.

Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Regional Coordinator, NADMO, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Kumasi, that his outfit had detailed some of its personnel to assess the situation, while a rescue team searched for those reportedly missing.

He sounded caution to those whose houses were located in the flood-prone zones to take precautions since meteorologists have predicted more rains in the coming days.

The Regional NADMO Coordinator appealed to the citizenry to notify the authorities in case any of their relatives had gone missing, following the disaster.