NADMO presents relief items to rainstorm victims in  Assin-Anwiasu

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has presented quantities of relief items to victims who were hit by a heavy rainstorm that devastated the Assin-Anwiasu community on Thursday, February 15.

The items included mattresses, blankets, toiletries, cooking oil, plastic buckets, bowls, cups, mosquito nets and coils and a cash of GHC20,000.00.

The dawn downpour destroyed more than 70 households including a palace, mosque and a school building housing more than 250 pupils in the predominantly farming community in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

Though there was no death, some injuries were recorded, and others rendered homeless.

Presenting the items, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the Director General of NADMO, said he was informed about the tragedy in the community and quickly mobilized resources in collaboration with the Assembly to help the affected persons.

That, he noted, was a testimony of government’s unflinching commitment to bring more development and relief to all Ghanaians.

He blamed the calamity on the effects of climate change and non-adherence to effective building techniques to withstand such catastrophic rainstorms.

He advised the people to be abreast with climate change effects and its adaptations to minimise its effects.

The need for adaptation varies from place to place, depending on the sensitivity and vulnerability to environmental impacts and charged persons living in life threatening structures to collaborate with designated state agencies to save their lives and property, he noted.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, told the victims to exercise restraint as government goes all out to bring economic and social relief to all affected victims.

She praised NADMO for their resolve to bring relief to all persons to ease their plight and put smiles on their faces.

Mrs Assan donated 50 bags of cement to the community.

Nana Yaw Kwanin Ababio II, Chief of Assin-Anwiasu, who received the items on behalf of the victims hailed government for the swift response and support and expressed the hope that the items would help alleviate their plight.

Shocked at the magnitude of the disaster, he called for more support from benevolent organizations and philanthropists to improve on their situation.

“We are still appealing to institutions and individuals to support us with more relief items. NADMO and the Assembly have done their best but we still need more to cover all victims,” he appealed.