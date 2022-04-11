NADMO Responds To Tidal Wave Victims

By
Supreme Newspaper
-
0
Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh Presenting Some Items To The Victims
Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh Presenting Some Items To The Victims

The Director General of NADMO, Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh has in the last days joined the NADMO Search and Rescue Team in response to tidal waves natural disaster which affected communities in the Greater Accra Region and the Western Region.

The disaster affected Anyama, Akplabanya and WekuMaagb3 communities in the Ada West District, Greater Accra Region and Anlo Beach in the Shama District, Western Region.

The DG of NADMO presented relief items to the respective communities to mitigate the plight of the affected victims.

On the sidelines, the victims commended the government for the swift response and further asked for extra support.

Government is poised at supporting NADMO through a restructured plan to provide resources and equipment to tackle such challenges.

