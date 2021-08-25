NADMO supports Shia and Kpenoe communities with relief items

The Volta Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has provided four bundles of roofing sheets to the chiefs and people of Shia, a farming community in the Ho Municipality.

The item was to help the community re-roof its child welfare and family planning centre, which was ripped up during a heavy downpour on May 15, 2021.

Mr Divine Bosson, Volta Regional Director of the Organisation, said the support was important to alleviate the challenges faced by the nurses and the patients as a result of the situation.

He said the citizens could only contribute to the development of the country if they remained healthy, therefore, the gesture aimed to provide a conducive environment to enhance quality healthcare services to the people.

Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, who was part of the team, urged the chief to ensure that the item was used for its intended purpose.

Togbe Dadzawa III, Paramount Chief of Shia Traditional Area, commended NADMO and the MCE for responding with the items and assured the team the item would be used for its purpose to benefit people in and around the community.

Madam Agnes Amoafo, Senior Staff Midwife at the Clinic who could not hide her joy, expressed appreciation for the support and said it had come at the right time as they were finding it difficult to render child welfare and family planning services.

She disclosed that, though the services were currently being rendered in one of the rooms of the renovated maternity facility, it was not effective because the place was not roomy and convenient.

The Organisation made similar donations including four bundles of roofing sheets, 30 buckets, and assorted soap to the chiefs and people of Kpenoe, also a farming community in the same Municipality.

The items were to provide relief to those who were affected by a rainstorm that hit the community on May 25, this year, causing considerable damage to houses and other properties.

Togbe Akoto III, Divisional Chief of Kpenoe Traditional Area, who received the items thanked NADMO for the gesture and entreated all to support the Organisation in its quest to prevent and mitigate disaster.

Mr Bosson, said disaster risk reduction required a concerted effort and called on all relevant stakeholders to collaborate in reducing and managing disasters in the region.

He said the estimated cost of damage by the disaster in the Ho Municipality between 2020 and 2021 was GH¢1 million.

The Director commended the Member of Parliament of Ho Central, Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo for providing some items to victims of the disaster at Kpenoe.

He called on the Volta Caucus in Parliament and the various Assemblies to support the Organisation’s drive to build a disaster-resilient region.

The team also visited Ho Model School, which also suffered the same fate and directed that re-engineering work be done on the affected facility.

