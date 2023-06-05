NADMO Trains MoFA District Staff On Agriculture Early Warning Systems

Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh has empathized the importance for the Agriculture Early Warning Systems (AgriEWS).

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Agriculture Early Warning Systems Backend and Enumerator Training for NADMO and Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) District staff, he empathized that AgriEWS is critical tool to NADMO operations and will help in safeguarding agriculture from hazards.

According to him, through their engagements, some items have been secured through the Food and Agriculture Organization Technical Cooperation Project to assist in sustainable income connectivity for reporting information.

He said: “We have secured some items through the FAO Technical Cooperation Project to assist your reliance building and sustainable income connectivity for reporting information. I will give some of them to you. Some are already with us at the head office for configuration.”

Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh also indicated that NADMO is still in talks with FAO and other stakeholders, to find modalities to sustain this initiative after the inauguration of the AgriEWS.

These joint engagements, he said, gave the essence of collaboration which MoFA and NADMO have started in working together to reduce risk in the agriculture sector.

“The success of this engagement and your collaboration at the district level will encourage other stakeholders and partners to support,” he said.

He commended the collaboration between the two state agencies aimed at risk reduction in the agriculture sector.