NADMO Urges Flood Preparedness, Shares Emergency Contacts

With Ghana’s rainy season intensifying, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has issued a crucial reminder for residents to stay alert and prepared for potential flooding.

The agency emphasized that floods can develop rapidly and without warning, making advance preparation essential for community safety.

In its advisory, NADMO provided key emergency contact numbers for immediate reporting of flood incidents:

0302964884

0299350699

0299350030

0299350244

Shortcode: 112 for urgent emergencies

The disaster management body stressed the importance of using these lines responsibly, warning that prank calls could delay critical response efforts during actual emergencies. “Do not wait until disaster strikes,” NADMO cautioned, urging citizens to save the numbers and report flooding promptly to enable swift intervention.

This initiative forms part of NADMO’s broader strategy to enhance national disaster preparedness as seasonal rains increase flood risks across the country. The agency reminded communities that timely reporting helps minimize damage and accelerates emergency assistance when needed most.

Ghana faces annual flooding during rainy seasons, with urban drainage challenges and climate change exacerbating risks. NADMO’s warning follows recent floods in Kumasi that displaced residents and damaged property.