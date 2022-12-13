NADMO urges public to remain calm over Earth Tremors

Earth Tremors: NADMO urges public to remain calm

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said it is working closely with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to obtain the exact details of Monday’s earth tremors.

It said the details would also include the magnitude and epicenters, on which the public would be duly informed.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said residents of Accra, Kasoa and its environs experienced two earth tremors in the morning around 1155 hours on Monday, December 12.

It said the tremors were not damaging and there were no reported destruction of lives and property and urged the public to remain calm and continue with their normal duties.

The statement, however, advised homeowners in the affected areas to inspect their buildings for possible cracks and seek technical advice from engineers and other building experts.

It also advised the public to be mindful of the kind of information they absorbed on social media.

“Information sharing is important but let’s be mindful of the kind of information we absorb on social media in order to be safe and go about our duties without fear and needless panic,” it added.