NADMO Urges Responsible Waste Disposal as Rainy Season Looms

In anticipation of the forthcoming rainy season, officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have underscored the critical need for proper waste management to avert flood-related disasters.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ga East Municipality, NADMO Director Seth Kofi Osei Kissi highlighted the role of clogged gutters and inadequate drainage systems in exacerbating flood risks.

Preventative Measures in Place

During the briefing, Mr. Osei Kissi detailed the proactive steps being implemented across the municipality. “Our approach centers on prevention,” he stated, noting that sensitization efforts in schools and local communities are pivotal. Special focus has been given to areas along riverbanks where the threat of flooding is more pronounced. These initiatives are complemented by the distribution of timely weather information from the Meteorological Agency, ensuring residents remain well-informed about potential hazards.

Community Engagement and Long-Term Strategy

Local authorities are not only investing in awareness campaigns but are also prepared to offer relief should disasters occur. While immediate support is available for flood victims, NADMO’s emphasis remains on mitigating risks before heavy rains hit. Mr. Osei Kissi stressed that a shift in community behavior regarding waste disposal is essential for maintaining unobstructed drainage pathways, which in turn reduces the likelihood of severe flooding.

A Collaborative Effort for Safer Communities

The measures adopted by NADMO reflect a broader commitment to safeguarding communities through both education and infrastructure preparedness. Residents are encouraged to embrace responsible waste management practices to complement these efforts and help ensure the municipality remains resilient during the rainy season.

For further details or inquiries, interested parties are invited to contact the NADMO office directly.