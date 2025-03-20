NADMO Warns Public Against Flood Before Rainy Season

Source: Samuel Tieku (Kofi Yesu)

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has cautioned the public against indiscriminate waste disposal ahead of the rainy season to avoid floods.

The Ga East Municipal Director of NADMO, Seth Kofi Osei Kissi in a press briefing today after a sensitization exercise to some schools within the Municipality cited choked gutters and poor drainage systems as some of the causes of floods.

He advised the citizenry to change our attitude towards waste management, as waste materials choke the gutters and stifle the free flow of water, which causes flooding during heavy rains.

Mr. Seth Kofi Osei Kissi noted that the Organisation had put in place measures to avert possible flood disasters in the municipality.

Those measures he said, included community and schools sensitization, particularly those along river banks, flood management practices, as well as providing the communities with information from the Meteorological Agency to enable them to guard against floods.

Mr. Osei Kissi noted that the organization was well equipped to provide relief items to victims of disaster, its focus was on the prevention of the disaster.