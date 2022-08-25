Nadowli-Kaleo MP calls for extension of electricity to remaining communities

Mr Anthony M. Sumah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, has appealed to the Volta River Authority (VRA) to extend electricity to communities in the constituency without electricity.

He said that would be the best form of appreciation, reciprocity and generosity on the part of the VRA to the people in the district for their support in the construction of the 13MWp solar power plant at Kaleo.

Mr. Sumah made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sideline of the commissioning of the 13MWp solar power plant at Kaleo.

“I feel that the project should also lead to providing access to electricity to about 52 per cent of the people in this constituency that do not have access to electricity,” he said.

The MP commended the government for ensuring the continuity of government projects by commencing and completing the solar power project in the district.

Mr Sumah said the project had been beneficial to the people in the district and provided job opportunities for some people in the district during the construction period.

He explained that it would also contribute to improving the existing electricity generation capacity of the VRA in the region.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the 17MW Kaleo and Lawra solar power plants in February 2020 with funding support from the German Government through the German Development Bank (KfW) at a cost of €22.8 million.

The project was executed by the Spanish contractor, Elecnor S.A, with Tractebel as the project consultant.