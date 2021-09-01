Nael Fibre Accessories, WorldTech Consult, Modcoal wins ClimateLaunchpad competition

Nael Fibre Accessories, WorldTech Consult, and Modcoal, are the winners of the ClimateLaunchpad national final competition in Ghana organised by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC).

ClimateLaunchpad is one of the world’s largest green business ideas competitions in the past six years with the slogan, “Saving the world one start-up at a time.”

It has generated more than 6,700 ideas that resulted in the creation of over 8,000 jobs within 1,900 start-ups.

A statement, signed by Mr Ahuma Adodoadji, Brands and Marketing Manager of GCIC, said the winning teams would advance to the ClimateLaunchpad Regional Finals in September in Mozambique, involving 18 teams from Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia and Rwanda.

The competition, which is being supported by the Climate-KIC International Foundation and German Development Cooperation, seeks to accelerate climate tech solutions for a net-zero Africa.

Climate Innovation Centers, YouThinkGreen, Make Sense Africa, and the Impact Hubs in Africa, would provide entrepreneurial ecosystem to support start-ups with training, mentorship, and access to funding via incubation and acceleration programmes, such as EIT Climate-KIC ClimAccelerator and ClimateLaunchpad.

The statement quoted Dr. Kirsten Dunlop, CEO of EIT Climate-KIC, as saying, “ClimateLaunchpad is now taking on the dimensions of a global movement, and we see that in the quality of what’s coming through and the extent to which people are building on the shoulders of what’s gone before and learning from each other. We are picking up where the biggest needs are and what we need to address.

“All of the participants are winners in their own right and represent the next generation of green leaders in the world. ClimateLaunchpad is in many ways a development programme that connects these brilliant minds and their solutions on an international stage. The exposure for the businesses and the teachings they absorb throughout the process help equip them for leadership in their own countries and communities.”

The statement said through the GIZ’s funding support, the Climate-KIC International Foundation’s diverse portfolio of entrepreneurship offerings in Africa was set to scale.

It said the partnership added to GIZ’s portfolio of initiatives on the continent to offer a new response to climate change challenges.