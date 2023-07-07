NAFCO to hold crunch meeting with food suppliers over arrears

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has expressed its commitment to collaborate with key stakeholders, including the Ministries of Education and Finance, to settle the outstanding payments owed to the National Food Suppliers Association.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, NAFCO announced plans to convene an important meeting aimed at finding solutions to the food suppliers’ concerns.

Since Tuesday, members of the Food Suppliers Association have been staging protests and camping overnight at NAFCO’s premises, demanding payment for the services rendered.

NAFCO acknowledged its financial obligation to the National Food Suppliers Association and expressed sympathy for the challenging situation that has led to their protests at the company’s headquarters.

“The company shares their concerns and appreciates their patience. An emergency board meeting has been scheduled to address this issue, and the outcomes, including a potential resolution roadmap, will be communicated thereafter,” stated NAFCO.