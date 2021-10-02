Nafiu and Cynthia Domfe wins 2021 MTN AshantiFest Golf tournament

Abubakar Nafiu and Cynthia Domfe emerged champions of the 2021 MTN AshantiFest Invitational Golf Competition held at the Royal Golf Course.

Nafiu amassed 37 points in the male’s category whilst Domfe picked 37 points to emerge as the 2021 AshantiFest winners in their respective categories.

Nafiu came ahead of Kwabena Selorm Boampong who got 35 points and Yaw Anarf with 34 points in the Men’s Division One category.

Nana Adutum-Mensah defeated Mark Scharneck in the Men’s Division Two with two-point having won with 36 points.

In the female category with no handicap, Domfe won, followed by Constance Awuni who picked 31 points.

The Board Chairman of MTN, Ishmael Yamson said, “Although we are all adapting to the new normal, I am not sure technology could give us the same experience we get when we play on golf course hence our meeting here today.

“To demonstrate our commitment to the growth of this country, we will continue to make significant investments into our network to ensure optimum performance and a distinct customer experience.

“We also hope to partner with the government in driving digitalization and innovations in the country.”

Mr. Yamson said a mega promo that will reward customers with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars was ongoing as part of their 25th anniversary and called on customers to participate in the sim re-registration exercise which begins on Friday, October 1.