Nageotte beats Sidorova for pole vault gold after scare

Season leader Katie Nageotte of the United States overcame a big early scare as she soared to the Olympic pole vault title.

Nageotte soared 4.90 metres to get the gold ahead of world champion Anzhelika Sidorova who managed no more than than 4.85m. Nageotte, who has gone over 4.95m this year, had a nervy start as she only cleared the opening height of 4.50m in her third and final attempt.

Holly Bradshaw of Britain took bronze with 4.85m, leaving no place on the podium for the 2016 winner Katerina Stefanidi of Greece who had 4.80m.

The four were the only athletes in a tricky competition to successfully get over the second height of 4.70m after 13 had gone over 4.50m.