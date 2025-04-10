NAGRAT Constitution Fueling Leadership Cartelism, Members Claim

A faction of concerned National Association of Graduate Teachers members has accused the union’s leadership of manipulating its constitution to block electoral competition and marginalise ordinary teachers.

In a statement circulating online, the group warned that recent constitutional amendments have effectively insulated incumbents from challenge.

“The operations of the leadership of NAGRAT have become extremely concerning,” the statement reads, adding that “the cartel of leaders that has been formed from the supposed constitution is so manifest that no critically minded member should gloss over.” According to the critics, changes designed to modernise governance have instead entrenched power among a select few.

Central to their grievance is the introduction of circuit representatives, which they say bars school‑level delegates from contesting zonal elections. “Not only are ordinary members debarred from contesting but even school representatives are also debarred from contesting zonal elections. Is this not intriguing?” they asked, highlighting what they see as a deliberate effort to narrow participation.

The group also lamented the silence of the wider membership following the publication of the amended constitution on the Bolgatanga Zone WhatsApp platform. “Typical of NAGRAT members, nobody has commented on it and most likely majority have not even opened the document,” they observed, calling out passive acceptance of undemocratic rules.

In closing, the concerned members urged full transparency and accountability, demanding that every teacher have a voice in shaping the union’s future. They insist that meaningful consultation and open debate are essential to restore trust and uphold democratic principles within NAGRAT.

With teacher unions playing a critical role in educational advocacy, these allegations raise broader questions about governance in professional associations. Ensuring fair and inclusive elections may prove pivotal not only for NAGRAT’s legitimacy but also for maintaining the confidence of educators nationwide.