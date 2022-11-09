NAGRAT, GNAT in Kadjebi justify strike action

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Kadjebi District have justified the nationwide industrial action by teachers against Dr Eric Nkansah’s appointment the Ghana Education Service’s Director General.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some public basic schools in the Kadjebi township all of them were closed.

Mr Evans Ahiagbegah-Doh, the NAGRAT Zonal Chairman, Kadjebi, said career progression was the dream of every professional so appointing someone outside the teaching profession was not the best.

He said it was important to appoint someone within the GES hierarchy, who was a teacher and had gone through the ranks to serve as motivation for young teachers to aspire to higher positions.

He said the appointment of Dr Nkansah, a banker, without the stringent consultation of stakeholders in the education sector was in variance with the Collective Agreement.

Mr Philip Obornie, Kadjebi District Chairman, GNAT, said the Director-General position of the GES had been occupied by educationists, which had been the norm since its creation in the 1970s, and remained so, even under the military regimes.

He said in replacing Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, an educationist must be appointed to put an end to the impasse and ensure teachers returned to the classroom.