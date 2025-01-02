NAGRAT President Urges President-Elect John Mahama to Tackle Ghana’s Economic Crisis Head-On

As Ghana faces mounting economic challenges, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, is calling on President-elect John Mahama to prioritize urgent policies to stabilize the nation’s economy.

In a candid interview with 3news in Accra on January 2, Carbonu expressed deep concern over the depreciation of the cedi and the soaring cost of living, urging Mahama to swiftly address these pressing issues.

With the Ghanaian cedi hovering at GHC16 to $1 by the close of 2024, the outlook remains grim. The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the cedi could experience further depreciation in the first half of 2025, putting even more pressure on everyday Ghanaians. Carbonu emphasized the importance of targeted economic recovery measures, particularly addressing the unstable exchange rate and the escalating cost of living.

“I’m not an economist, but it’s clear that we’re struggling,” Carbonu said. “The daily devaluation of the cedi is a significant problem, and it’s impacting our economy in ways that we cannot ignore.” He highlighted that Ghana’s economy is losing competitiveness to neighboring countries like Côte d’Ivoire, where economic growth is booming. “Côte d’Ivoire is attracting a lot of international businesses, and their economy is thriving. Meanwhile, prices in Ghana are fluctuating constantly, and we can’t run an economy like that,” he added.

Carbonu did not shy away from addressing governance concerns either. He criticized outgoing President Akufo-Addo’s inability to take decisive action, particularly when it came to reshuffling ministers who were underperforming. “How many times did Ghanaians call for a reshuffle?” Carbonu asked. “Yet the president refused, sticking to his cabinet despite clear dissatisfaction from the public.” He urged Mahama to act swiftly and decisively, particularly in removing ministers who fail to meet expectations.

Another key area of focus for Carbonu is the upcoming process of electing district chief executives. He believes that district-level assemblies should remain nonpartisan and that local officials should be free from political allegiances. “Let the people elect district chief executives based on their capabilities, not their party affiliations,” he stressed. “This way, once they’re appointed, they will be accountable to their communities, not any political party.”

As the country faces one of its most challenging economic moments in years, the onus is now on President-elect Mahama to steer Ghana towards recovery. Carbonu’s remarks suggest that he and many other citizens are looking to the new government not just for leadership but for bold action to restore economic stability and public trust. The coming months will likely be critical in determining whether the promises of change will translate into tangible results for a nation in need of urgent reform.

This plea for immediate intervention underscores a broader dissatisfaction with the country’s economic trajectory and highlights the growing impatience among Ghanaians for real, impactful change.