Nagyi releases sophomore project “Live and Die For”

Ghanaian rapper, Nagyi (Nagyi Amoah) has released his sophomore project titled “Live and Die For”. The 3-song EP is dedicated to one of Nagyi’s biggest fans named, Winnie Diamond, who passed away this year.

“3 songs are a trio combo that keeps the EP short but worthwhile to all listeners.” Nagyi also wants the EP to serve as a motivation for people chasing their dreams. “The aim of the EP is to motivate people to stand for what they believe in and chase their dreams and live life in the moment with fun,” Nagyi added.

The EP has only one feature on the lead single and banger ‘Ajei’ with production credits from Atown TSB on ‘Energy’ while VT produced ‘Don Vex’ and ‘Ajei’. “Live and Die For” is a Hip-Hop themed project and it’s inspired by the classics. “Live and Die For” was inspired by a 90s Hip-Hop project.

Stream or download “Live and Die For” across all major digital platforms here: https://ffm.to/nagyi-liveandiefor