Nai Pobi II, also known as Lance Corporal Alfred Banafo Abbey Quaye has promised to support home town with development.

The new chief in the Central region town of Awutu Breku who is also a Police officer says he is very happy to be a chief, though he never knew he could become a traditional leader.

He said the town is blessed with cocoa, fruits and vegetables as well as mineral resources like gold and others.

He emphasize on working hard to bring infrastructural developments, like working together with N G Os, government and other share holders to create a jobs for the youth in the town.

He promised to advice other chiefs to come to together, for teamwork and cooperation. to bring unity and development for the town

He told Yours Truly that he loves paying with kids, swimming, watching boxing , sports and exchange of gifts.

He said with determination, hard work and divine intervention, they shall bring peace and harmony to the people of Awutu traditional Area and Ghana as a home

He said the town is developing fast with the presence of a post office and market centre,

According to the new chief, they have a prisons yard and military and forestry check points and other facilities for social development.

He revealed that the town has many tourist attractions and a center where they are welcomed.

Nai Pobi II noted that there has been a great change in his life with regards to respect, discipline, confidence and blessing for him and his entire family

He was picked up on 31/Oct/2020, and brought out of secret room in Awutu on the 9/Nov/2020.

He said chieftaincy as an institution must be guarded and cherished in Ghana and Africa as traditional authorities have a major role to play in ensuring peace, development and peace.