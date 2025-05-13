Nairobi Climate School Attracts Global Surge as Applications Top 10,000

The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) announced an unprecedented response to its call for applicants to the fifth Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice (NSSCJ-V), with over 10,000 submissions received from young activists across five continents.

The program, set to convene in Kampala, Uganda, in April 2025, has seen soaring demand since its inception, reflecting heightened youth engagement in climate advocacy globally.

Notably, all 54 African nations submitted applications, with Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia leading regional interest. For the first time, Asian participation surged, spearheaded by Pakistan, while significant applications also flowed from Europe, the Americas, and Oceania. The milestone underscores the school’s growing reputation as a hub for equipping emerging leaders with skills to advance equitable climate policies and grassroots action.

Launched in 2021, the NSSCJ has trained nearly 1,500 alumni, many now influencing climate negotiations, leading national advocacy campaigns, and shaping UNFCCC processes. PACJA credits partners like NEWS GHANA for amplifying its mission to “awaken and inspire a new generation of climate justice champions.” The alliance emphasized that the program’s success lies not in application volume alone but in its measurable impact, citing alumni-led initiatives in renewable energy adoption, forest conservation, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Shortlisting for the 300 available slots begins this month, with priority given to candidates demonstrating innovative approaches to bridging policy gaps and addressing vulnerabilities in marginalized communities. The curriculum will focus on just transition frameworks, climate finance accessibility, and youth-led accountability mechanisms.

The surge in applications aligns with rising global youth mobilization ahead of critical milestones, including COP30 in Brazil and the Global Stocktake. Analysts note that programs like NSSCJ fill a critical gap in technical capacity-building for grassroots actors often excluded from high-level dialogues. As climate litigation and policy advocacy intensify worldwide, the school’s emphasis on intersectional justice linking gender, Indigenous rights, and economic equity positions graduates to drive systemic change.

PACJA reiterated its commitment to regional balance, ensuring representation from small island states, conflict-affected regions, and underrepresented groups. With climate anxiety escalating among young populations, initiatives fostering hope through actionable education may prove pivotal in sustaining momentum toward the Paris Agreement’s equity goals.