Nairobi Expressway nears completion

Kenyans would soon start using the Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway as the progress of the construction stands at 64 percent, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said on Monday.

“The overall progress currently stands at 63.9 percent with notable progress of the construction of the operation and monitoring center being at 94 percent. The center will help manage and control the road once it is operational,” KeNHA acting director-general David Muchilwa said in a statement.

Muchilwa added that completion of the 27.1 km road that links the south and the west of the capital is in sight.

He thanked Kenyan motorists and commuters for their patience as construction goes on.

Muchilwa added that the authority is committed to the timely completion of the expressway and delivery of the best services to the public.

The road is expected to cut travel time from two hours during peak time to 20 minutes. Enditem