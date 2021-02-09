A Nairobi expressway being built by a Chinese company will boost tourism as more conferences are expected to be hosted in the Kenyan capital once it’s complete, hoteliers said on Monday.

Hasnain Noorani, chairman of the Kenya Coast Working Group, said the 27km Nairobi Expressway, a dual carriageway financed and built by China Roads and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in a build-operate-transfer model, will be a big boost to the hospitality industry.

“The expressway will reduce the time spent in traffic and make Nairobi an exciting place for local and international conferences and tourists,” he said in a statement issued in Nairobi. “This will complete the business and leisure cycle since they will have the chance to enjoy Nairobi’s cultural, leisure and wildlife products.”

Noorani, who is also managing director of PrideInn Hotels, said the road, linking Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the city’s tourism hub, will avail a faster transport option to both local and international tourists yearning for leisure and conferences in Nairobi.

The hospitality industry has been touted as one of the major beneficiaries of the 62.2 billion shilling (569 million U.S. dollars) Nairobi Expressway project, which is expected to cut travel time to and from the JKIA and the Syokimau standard gauge railway (SGR) station.

Noorani said the recovery and continuous development of tourism, which was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, relies on the development of appropriate infrastructure that caters to the needs of tourists and encourages investment in the sector.

Hoteliers expect that the Nairobi Expressway, when completed, will boost the hospitality sector and enhance tourism.

Farzana Zahir, sales and marketing director at PrideInn Group, said road infrastructure will contribute to making Nairobi’s tourism products enjoyable, reliable, and sustainable.

“This road will provide a first critical impression of Nairobi as a destination. It shall also improve inland mobility and experience,” Zahir said. Enditem