Nairobi, Kenya, Set to Host the 12th Edition of the Africa Fintech Summit from September 4-6, 2024, at the GTC JW Marriott Hotel

On September 4-6, 2024, Regulators, Policy Makers, Financial Industry Executives, Fintech Founders, leading innovators, investors, Climate Finance experts and Afroprenours from around the world will gather in Nairobi, Kenya for the 12th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS). The summit will take place at the newly opened GTC JW Marriott Hotel in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya.

With participants who represent over $4.5bn in private equity and venture capital funding, the AFTS is the premier global initiative dedicated to financial technology in Africa. The bi-annual summit occurs each April in Washington, D.C., on the sideline of the WB/IMF Spring meeting, and each November in a different African city (most recently in Lusaka (2023), Cape Town (2022), Cairo (2021), Virtual (2020), Addis (2019) and Lagos (2018) and the 2024 continental summit will take place in Nairobi, Kenya on 04-06 September 2024!

“We are very pleased to bring our premium summit to the land of MoMo innovation, Kenya and look forward to saying “Karibu Kenya!” to all our international delegates in September. In line with our theme for the year, Fintech in Every Industry, we will be focusing on Fintech’s role in Climate Solutions, cross-border trade, e-commerce, mobile money & digital banking, Fintech powering digital health, agritech, mining and economic prosperity as well as investments under AfCFTA,” said Sarah Kuruswo, Lead-USA: Africa Strategic Partnerships for AFTS.

#AFTSNAIROBI2024 will bring Keynote Speeches from Kenyan policy makers & AfCFTA as well as a VIP dinner for Speakers and invited guests on the night of 04 April; panels, workshops and fireside chats on 05 & 06 September; a delegation from Prosper’s Tech for Trade Alliance along with AfCFTA’s Digital Protocol, Alpha Expo Pitch Competition & Ecosystem tours on the 06th September. The event will conclude with a happy hour for delegates and attendees on both the 5th & 6th of September.

As in the past years, the event will be hybrid, with live streaming provided for remote attendees via our website. Limited tickets with early bird discount are now available to book on our website, https://www.africafintechsummit.com/.

Confirmed sponsors to date include Ecobank, Flutterwave as well as Strategic Partners, including the Kenyan Wall Street, Fintech Association of Kenya, Corporate Council on Africa, African Media Agency. Sponsors and partners can reach out to the Sponsorship team at info@africafintechsummit.com to secure sponsorship opportunities.