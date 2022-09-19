Najel Foundation adjudged NGO of the Year 2022

It was a night of wee-feeling as Najel Foundation was crowned as the Non-Governmental Organisation of the year, 2022 at the just-ended Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) for contributing their quota to empowering the less-privileged in society.

Contributing their quota to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Najel Foundation has closely worked to tremendously shape the lives of the dispossessed ranging from various sectors including health, clothing, education, zero-hunger among others.

Since the foundation’s inception in the year 2020, it has embarked on an enormous project that impacted the physiological, psychological, and economic well-being of the marginalised groups including the aged, inmates, natives of the streets, and women living in deplorable states.

Najel Foundation, through its successive years, has held projects including “Street Luv, Donation to Addokope, Donation of clinical equipment and PPE to LEKMA Hospital, Underscoring the need for girl-child education, Organising health walk among others.

Speaking to the Executive Director of Najel Foundation, Mrs. Naomi Naa Adjeley Anang mentioned that receiving the honour as the Ghana Outstanding Woman in NGO depicts how the positive impacts of the foundation is making to the lives of some Ghanaians who have benefited from its project.

“Achieving this milestone could not be accomplished without God being the ultimate strength of this foundation, hence we wholeheartedly appreciate Him for the unflinching mercies and I must commend my indefatigable B.O.D, Executives, and all Lovely Members of Najel Foundation who has helped in this journey,” she said.

According to her, Najel Foundation being adjudged the NGO of the Year was only a recognition of its tremendous impact on the society which has experienced the benevolent arm of the foundation and its sole impact is to transform lives by putting smiles on the faces of the less-privileged through its judiciously planned projects.

Mrs. Anang disclosed the foundation’s upcoming project in the month of October to commemorate ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’ as a means of creating awareness about the cankerworm to save lives.

“Early detection of the condition as our health practitioners say, is the best and leads to effective treatment and positive prognosis, which has the tendency to save lives, so Najel Foundation would join the campaign by organising a screening exercise,” she hinted.

President of the Foundation, Mr. Isaac Rexford Maduku, who accentuated the thoughts of the Executive Director highlighted that, Najel Foundation deserves the recognition as a vibrant foundation making impacts in communities and is opened to partnerships and sponsorships by reaching out to Najel on Instagram @najelfoundation to continue making significant impacts to the life of the marginalised.

On his part, Najel Foundation has an international aim of chalking milestones of restoring happiness to individuals that would affect lives both nationally and internationally as that intentions aligns with the mission and vision statements of the foundation.

Mr. Maduku reiterated the Najel Foundation’s commitment to continually embark on projects that would help transform the state of lives living in awe-stricken poverty and health, among other interventions.

Admonishing the Members of Najel Foundation, the President called on them to consistently contribute their quota in making the foundation the most impactful foundation in Ghana.

Source: Najel Foundation Communication Department.