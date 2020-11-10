The Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAKDeF) has handed over Drivers’ Licenses to 10 light vehicle trainees at Ntronang as part of efforts to support the youth in acquiring skills training under the Akyem Soft Skills and Sustainable Training (ASSIST) programme.

Beneficiaries were selected from nine communities in the Akyem Mine catchment areas through the Learning and Development (L&D) group and the Sustainable Development Committee (SDCs), a group formed in communities to work hand in hand with NAKDeF to ensure development in the area.

At a ceremony to hand over the licenses to the beneficiaries, Mr Paul Apenu, the Executive Secretary of the Foundation said the foundation selected 30 youth in different communities to participate in the training, but due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, they were grouped in batches, adding that the rest would soon have their licenses when things normalizes.

He said the ASSIST programme was introduced to improve employable skills of the Newmont Akyem Mine Community members through skill development and provision of start up kits.

He said the programme was expected to improve the skills level of selected beneficiaries, create job opportunities for the youth, improve and sustain existing businesses in their catchment areas.

Mr Apenu said it had also helped to provide job opportunities to over 1,000 youth in various artisans of work which had helped to reduce unemployment in the Birim North District.

He indicated that the programme had three components which are; short- term Master- craftsmen training in partnership with Newmont Learning and Development (L&D) section, three years TVET training at Asankare Youth Leadership and Training Institute and three to four years Apprenticeship training with community Master- craftesmen.

Mr Apenu said out of about 52 youth who received apprenticeship training under master- craftsmen based in their local communities, 49 completed their training and graduated successfully in trades including; catering, welding and fabrication, masonry, plumbing and fashion.

He said aside offering skills training in the various artisans of work for the youth, a total of 40 youth were also trained at the Asankare Youth Leadership and Training Institute to undergo industrial auto mechanics, electricals and welding and were given tools, including;vehicle diagnostic tools to enable them establish their own businesses.

Mr Apenu encouraged the beneficiaries to pursue job opportunities with the skills acquired to help improve their livelihoods.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) applauded NAKDeF, the SDCs and the L&D for the support and promised to use the skills they acquired to get themselves employed.