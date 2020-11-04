DeRich Empire’s newly signed artiste, Nakhae, has finally announced his debut single with the label titled “I Do”.

“I Do” get released on Friday, November 6, 2020 to kickstart his journey with the label. The song is a classic contemporary highlife.

Nakhae is a Highlife/Afrobeats Singer who is very versatile with his music craft. He is a performer and songwriter too. DeRich Empire announced his signing in August 2020 via social media.

Kindly follow his social media pages ahead of this mega release on Friday!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NakhaeGh

Instagram: www.instagram.com/NakhaeGh

Twitter: www.twitter.com/NakhaeGh

Source:Elorm Beenie