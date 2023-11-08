Nam1 sends Bridget Otoo to court over defamation

Chief Executive Officer of defunct Gold dealership company, MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah has dragged Bridget Otoo, a journalist with Accra based Metro Television to court for defamation.

NAM1 is praying the court to slap Bridget with one million Ghana Cedis fine, and subsequently refrain Bridget Otoo from making any social media post about his person, as he alleges that Bridget has always resorted to calling him names which defames his personality.

The summons cites an instance where defendant (Bridget Otoo) made similar remarks about Nana Appiah Mensah on X “The Plaintiff (NAM1) says on the 21s day of October 2023 at 7:26am, while the criminal case was still pending before the court for hearing, the Defendant posted