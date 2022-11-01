Namakau Star teams up with The Planetoids on Make Up Your Mind

German-based indie pop trio The Planetoids and South African songstress Namakau Star paint melodic hues while speaking on mental health and friendship in the fun indie pop release titled Make Up Your Mind.

Namakau Star is an independent Cape Town-based Zambian-born creative, Africa Rising Music Conference Ambassador and Spotify Master Class Alumni, she joins forces with three teachers that are The Planetoids all the way from Germany.

Watch Make Up Your Mind Lyric Video Here: