Four bilateral agreements in the areas of diplomatic matters, trade and investment, legal matters and energy resources, are expected to be signed, when Namibia hosts the 6th session Namibia-Botswana Joint Commission (JCC) from Feb. 16 to 18.

According to Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations in a statement Monday, the JCC, which will take place virtually for the first time and comes against the backdrop of the recent working visit to Namibia by the President of Botswana where the two countries agreed to elevate their Joint Commission mechanism to a Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The 6th session, which will be the last, will be held in preparation for the inaugural session of the BNC to be co-chaired by the respective heads of state. Botswana will host the inaugural session of the BNC.

According to the ministry, the two countries will also discuss the operationalization of their joint approach to vaccine procurement, delivery, regulatory approval, vaccination of citizens in either country, as well as addressing community readiness and engagement for vaccine acceptance, as agreed to during the working visit by the President of Botswana last month.