Namibia announces social grant increase to children living with disabilities

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Wednesday announced that the value of the government grant to children with disability will be increased five-fold.

The grant which is currently at 250 Namibian dollars (about 17 US dollars) per month will be increased to 1,300 Namibian dollars per month, effective from the 2023 Financial Year, Geingob said in his 8th State of Nation Address.

According to Geingob, the government’s social safety nets, including the food bank, drought relief, old age social grants and grants to marginalized communities, people with disability, orphans and vulnerable children, as well as the school feeding programme, have gone a long way to mitigate hunger and poverty among many vulnerable households.

"On average the government spends in excess of 412 million Namibia dollars per month on social safety nets and an additional 160 million Namibia dollars on drought relief per annum," he said.