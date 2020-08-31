The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) announced that it has approved an additional 608,050 Namibian dollars (about 36,400 U.S. dollars) under the NACN’s Arts and Culture COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The approved amount will finance the successful applicants’ projects and program from the third round of fund applications, Gretta Gaspar, the council administrator said Monday in a statement.

According to Gaspar, the additional relief will fund a total of 25 successful applicants which include 16 individuals, five groups, and four organizations.

“This brings the total of successfully funded applicants to 49 since the fund applications opened in July.

The 49 successful applicants are made up of 27 individuals, 11 groups and 11 organizations,” she added.

Since the fund applications opened in July 2020, the NACN has in total approved around 1.3 million Namibian dollars to fund individual, group, and organizational projects, while an additional 1.1 million Namibian dollars have been approved to fund Namibian public and national arts and culture institutions’ programs.

The Arts and Culture COVID-19 Relief Fund of the NACN with the support of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is a temporary project-based relief fund to support the cultural and creative industries, to continue implementing their mandate and sustain their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.