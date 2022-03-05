Namibia avails National Youth Policy in Braille

Namibia’s partnership with UNFPA culminated in the translation of its 2021 National Youth Policy III into Braille to ensure accessibility for all including youth with disabilities, UNFPA Namibia said in a joint Annual Review for the third year of the UNFPA/Government Sixth Country Programme (2019-2023).

In a report, UNFPA said that the policy sought to address challenges that undermine youth development in the country to ensure that young Namibians can assume their rightful place in building a “united, inclusive and prosperous Namibian House.”

The UNFPA Country Programme focuses on two outcomes of the UNFPA global Strategic Plan 2018-2021; Adolescents and Youth and Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment.

“In this regard, the Country Programme seeks to contribute to national efforts to harness the demographic dividend through investments in sexual and reproductive health, the elimination of gender-based violence and harmful practices that hinder the potential of youth and adolescents,” said the UNFPA.

This year is particularly critical because of the new global UNFPA Strategic Plan 2022-2025 and evaluation and alignment of the current Country Programme to the new Strategic Plan. Despite the challenges and complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government, UNFPA, other UN sister agencies, implementing partner and development partners, managed to deliver lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable women, adolescents and youth in the hardest to reach areas to ensure that no one is left behind.

In addition, its comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) module that integrates climate change was successfully piloted and the Menstrual Health Study completed. Through the #BeFree programme, seven dialogues on HIV, gender-based violence, menstrual awareness, positive life skills, substance abuse, SHR, masculinity and gender equality were conducted reaching 2 000 young people. Enditem