The Brave Warriors of Namibia beat Guinea 2-1 in Windhoek on Sunday in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match.

Namibia failed to qualify for the AFCON next year in Cameroon with nine points, while Mali and Guinea qualified from the group.

“I cannot express my delight. I feel so good and happy. My boys really work hard,” Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria said after the match.