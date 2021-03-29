Getty images

The Brave Warriors of Namibia beat Guinea 2-1 in Windhoek on Sunday in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match.

Namibia failed to qualify for the AFCON next year in Cameroon with nine points, while Mali and Guinea qualified from the group.

“I cannot express my delight. I feel so good and happy. My boys really work hard,” Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria said after the match.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous article5 killed in truck accident in south Nigeria, including students
Next articleGunmen attacks kill 2 soldiers and 1 gendarme in Cote d’Ivoire
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here