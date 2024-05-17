Namibia begins construction of new hospital to improve healthcare services

Namibia started the construction of a new 500-bed district hospital in the capital, Windhoek, on Thursday to address overcrowding at the country’s biggest public hospital and cater to the country’s growing population.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula, said the new hospital aims to address overcrowding at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, which currently operates at an average occupancy rate of 113 percent.

“The new hospital will significantly relieve pressure on our healthcare system and improve patient care,” he said. The hospital, set for completion in 2027, will be a 500-bed facility featuring departments for general outpatient and inpatient care, mental health and frail care.

Additionally, the project includes staff accommodations and recreational facilities and will create jobs for young professionals and support staff.

According to Shangula, Namibia faces a rising burden of non-communicable diseases, which account for over 50 percent of deaths in the country.

He added that the new hospital is part of a broader strategy to tackle these health challenges and improve the population’s overall health.

Namibia’s population has increased significantly from 2,113,077 in 2011 to 3,022,401 in 2023, posing challenges for health service delivery due to the strain on infrastructure and the growing health and social needs.