Namibia-Botswana cross borders travel maintains National ID cards usage

Namibia and Botswana have extended the usage of national identity (ID) cards as documents for cross-border travel between the two countries to three more borders following the initial launch in February.

Etienne Maritz, the executive director at the Namibia Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, said Tuesday the three border posts added are Ngoma, Impalila Island, and Mohembo Border posts with immediate effect.

The memorandum of agreement and the launch signed between Namibia and Botswana on Feb. 24, 2023, initially only included the Trans-Kalahari/Mamuno Border Post.

“To use the ID card as a travel document to Botswana, Namibians are advised to apply for the new ID, launched by the Ministry in October 2021,” he said.

According to Maritz, the new ID features a quick response code and a machine-readable zone which have replaced the fingerprint and the barcode of the previous ID cards.

The new format complies with international best practices recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization, he added.

“The use of ID cards as travel documents will make border crossing easier, especially for border residents. For now, the national IDs can only be used as a travel document to visit Botswana,” he noted.