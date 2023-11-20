Namibia, Botswana to harmonize roaming charges in April 2024

Namibia and Botswana will implement new roaming rates on April 1, 2024, aiming to streamline charges across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region in alignment with the Single Digital Market initiative to facilitate seamless connectivity while abroad.

In an official meeting held on Thursday in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga and Botswana’s Minister of Communications, Knowledge, and Technology Thulagano Segokgo reinforced their commitment to advancing digital cooperation between the two nations.

The two ministers agreed to accelerate the harmonization of roaming charges across the SADC region to facilitate the implementation of the Single Digital Market in line with the cost-based roaming project, as decided by SADC ministers responsible for information and communications in June 2023.

Acknowledging the vital role of mobile telecommunication services in fostering regional integration and trade, the ministers agreed that Namibia’s Communications Regulatory Authority and Botswana’s Communications Regulatory Authority, in consultation with mobile network operators, should collaborate on developing a framework to reduce roaming charges between the two countries.

So far, the two communication bodies have established a joint technical committee, and communications have already been sent to operators, informing them of the decision to lower charges.