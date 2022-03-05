Namibia brags oil potential

Namibia’s recent oil discoveries have given impetus to investment opportunities with some conservative estimates at 3.5 billion barrels, however, Qatar Energy believes that over 6 billion barrels potentially exist off the shores of Namibia.

This was said by Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi to Namibian President Dr Hage G. Geingob on Monday during Geingob’s two-day visit where he held bilateral talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

According to the Namibian Presidency, “The Minister of Energy and State Affairs of Qatar expressed his excitement, noting that the area had the potential of more than 6 billion barrels of oil and that Qatar Energy was excited to invest the requisite capital to reach commercial viability.

A key aspect to be developed to facilitate this additional investment included deliberations about double taxation agreements which would be key to provide the requisite security to the prospective Qatari investment.”

President Geingob highlighted various areas of potential interest including in the Airport, seaport and energy-related infrastructure that could be explored.

President Geingob praised the professional manner in which Qatar had conducted themselves in their appraisal of their energy interest noting that Namibia is a country of processes, systems and institutions and he was pleased that the President was not their first stop, but rather Qatar Energy followed a transparent and objective manner of deploying capital in Namibia.

The Emir of Qatar promised to send in a team from the Qatar Investment Authority to explore additional areas of investment. Enditem