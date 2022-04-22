Namibia Breweries gets accolade for constant product quality

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has received the award for constant product quality from the German Agricultural Society (DLG) Test Center, an executive announced Thursday.

NBL manager Christian Mueller in a statement said the award is an indicator of adherence to the highest quality standards and is only achievable if a company takes part in the DLG’s International Quality Tests for five successive years and earns a minimum of three awards in each year.

“This award is a testament to NBL relentlessly striving to meet top quality standards. With a 100-year heritage built on our passion for beer and our uncompromising adherence to the Reinheitsgebot, we remain a Namibian business dedicated to creating value and new realities,” he said.

Established in 1920, NBL is the leading beverage manufacturing company in Namibia and one of the last few independently owned commercial-scale breweries in southern Africa.

The international DLG Quality Evaluation rates beer brands brewed according to the Reinheitsgebot (Beer Purity Law) of 1516 against quality specifications for taste, analytical and biological standards.